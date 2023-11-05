Ajagba Gets Revenge Against Goodall

WBC Silver heavyweight champion Efe Ajagba reclaimed his honor by defeating Joe Goodall on Sunday, Nigerian time, in a hard-hitting showdown at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada.

The Nigerian powerhouse delivered a commanding performance, stopping Australia’s Joe Goodall in the fourth round of their intense 10-round main event. Referee Tony Weeks intervened, halting the contest just 50 seconds into the fourth round, as Goodall found himself unable to respond to the relentless barrage of punches from Ajagba.

With this victory, Efe Ajagba extended his professional record to an impressive 19-1, securing his 14th knockout. Joe Goodall of Brisbane (10-2-1, 9 KOs), despite remaining on his feet when the fight concluded, experienced his first defeat by knockout in his five-year professional career.

This win for Ajagba carried a special significance as it marked the redemption of a split-decision loss he suffered against Goodall during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Goodall entered the contest fresh from a significant victory over Stephan Shaw, where he secured a sixth-round stoppage on July 22 at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Notably, Shaw (18-2, 13 KOs) had previously gone the distance with Ajagba in their 10-round bout, with Ajagba securing a unanimous decision win on January 14 in Verona, New York.

The turning point in this match came when Ajagba unleashed a powerful right hand, visibly shaking Goodall about 35 seconds into the fourth round. Sensing his opponent was in trouble, Ajagba launched a barrage of punishing punches, prompting the referee to step in and spare Goodall from further harm.

This successful title defense marks a pivotal moment in Efe Ajagba’s career as he solidifies his position in the heavyweight division. His remarkable performance demonstrates his unwavering commitment to establishing his name in the highly competitive world of professional boxing.