Aiyedatiwa Sworn-in as Ondo Governor

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the Governor of Ondo State following the death of his predecessor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The swearing-in was held at the Cocoa Conference Hall in the governor’s office in Akure, the state capital and was administered by the chief judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola at 5:18 pm.

Those present during the ceremony included the secretary to the state government and members of the state cabinet, the state All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman and members of the state house of assembly.

Concise News reported that Akeredolu’s Death was announced 9n Wednesday after a period of illness.

He recently traveled out of the country to continue medication before he died. He had, however, transfered power to Aiyedatiwa who served in the acting capacity.

