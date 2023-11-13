Aisha Yesufu Hints at Coming Uprising Like EndSARS

Activist Aisha Yesufu has said nobody will see the next uprising coming just as no one saw the coming of the EndSARS protest of 2020.

In a post on X, Yesufu hinted that the actions of corrupt politicians during electioneering has created anger in the land.

She wrote, “Nobody saw #EndSARS protest coming. Nobody will see the next uprising coming. Sadly it might end up being violent. There is a simmering anger fueled by the impunity and brazenness of the corrupt politicians and rulers who have rigged their way into power.

Nobody will be spared.”

The EndSARS protest took place in October 2020 in response to the brutality by the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.