Aisha Yesufu Explains Transition from Activism to Politics

Renowned socio-political activist Aisha Yesufu has disclosed the reasons behind her decision to transition from activism to politics, addressing concerns raised by one of her followers who noted her shift towards political engagement.

A prominent figure in the ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ movement, Aisha Yesufu has now ventured into the political arena, notably serving as a key member of the Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation during the 2023 presidential election.

Responding to observations regarding her evolving role, Aisha Yesufu shared insights into her decision-making process and the motivations driving her transition.

“Someone said to me that I have abandoned activism for politics. I told him absolutely!” She wrote on X.

“He should take over the reins of activism while I focus on politics.

“You want me to be a passive participant in what will bring in the leadership that will either give good governance and make my life easier or bad governance and worsen it?
You no well sha!”

