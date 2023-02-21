Aisha Buhari Blames Hackers For Fake CBN Post On Social Media

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has dissociated herself from a post on her official social media pages stating that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, have been directed to reissue N500 and N1,000 old notes to the public.

The post was immediately debunked by the CBN which stated that it is sticking with the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to only reissue N200 notes of the old currency.

Reacting, Mrs Buhari issued a statement blaming those who hacked her social media accounts in 2018 for the fake CBN post on her pages.

She wrote, “It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for

Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.

“But I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle. It is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out who am I sharing my social media handles with, despite being verified accounts, and take all necessary actions.”