Airpeace Defends allegation of Fare Disparity In Parts Of The Country

Nigerian airline, Air Peace, has addressed allegations of higher ticket prices on eastern routes, asserting that demand and supply dynamics dictate fare variations.

In a statement, the airline’s management clarified that their automated pricing system adjusts fares based on seat availability, leading to higher prices as seats fill up. The explanation extends to both domestic and international flights, aligning with global ticketing practices.

Air Peace further emphasized the impact of heightened demand during the Yuletide season, particularly in the South-south and Southeast regions, as a key factor influencing ticket prices in adherence to international standards.

Increased demand for flight tickets/high passenger traffic to these destinations this season automatically impacts how aircraft seats get sold. The seats get sold out faster than some routes with less traffic. Therefore, the airline booking engine reservation system displays the higher fares faster even though eventually, the higher fares will get displayed on the less traffic routes as the seats get fuller, too.”

Addressing the misrepresentation of facts and wrong accusations about the airline’s business model making the rounds on social media, it added that the airline fosters and promotes peace and unity amongst the different ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“Lately, we have observed several posts on social media in which the authors purport that Air Peace is extorting Easterners with ‘high ticket fares.’ They intend to whip up ethnic sentiments against Air Peace and the Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema, by insinuating that the airline has continued to favour Northerners at the expense of the Easterners in its ticket pricing.