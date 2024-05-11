Headline

Aircraft Skids Off Runway at Lagos Airport

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
An aircraft operated by premium services provider Xejet Airlines has veered off the runway and come to rest in the grassy area at Lagos Airport.

The Embraer 145 aircraft was carrying 52 passengers and crew members and had departed from Abuja Airport prior to the incident.

According to reports from The Nation, the incident has prompted the closure of the 18 Left Runway at the airport. Emergency response teams from the Aerodrome Fire and Safety Rescue Unit of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have been swiftly mobilized to the scene to assist with passenger rescue efforts.

Xejet Airlines, known for its business class-only services, operates primarily out of Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS).

“Another aircraft belonging to Xejet Airlines has skidded off the runway at the Lagos Airport. The incident occurred about 11:29 am, as the plane veered into the grass verge by B5.

“Fire and Rescue personnel are on ground to help in the evacuation of the passengers.

“At the moment Runway18L is closed to traffic,” the source said.

