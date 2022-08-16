Air Force War College Visits Theatre Command OPHK

As part of the activities lined up for the study programme of senior officers undergoing training at Air Force War College, participants of Course 8/2022 led by the Commandant of Air Force War College, Air Vice Marshal S Olatunde on Monday 15 August 2022, paid a visit to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI.

The Commandant disclosed that the visit was informed by the need for participants to gain an insight into the trends and significant drivers of insecurity in the North East as well as have first-hand Information on the activities of the Theatre in the fight against terrorism in the region. He further revealed that the successes recorded so far despite the numerous challenges faced by the Theatre necessitated their choice of place of visit.

The participants after being briefed averred that the lesson learnt will aid them proffer implementable recommendations that will help the military in its ongoing operations across the country. They also thanked the Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa for the warm ambience, reception and hospitality accorded them on their arrival in Maiduguri.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander encouraged them to be open minded in learning not just the present but also the past so as to be able to analyse present trends and predict future security challenges and situation. While speaking to participants, Gen Musa expressed optimism on the effectiveness of the planned Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Programme as well as the Truth and Reconciliation Programme. He also assured participants that the military will never relent on their commitment and determination in bringing the war to an end.

The hitch-free event was attended by The Theatre Logistics Component Commander, Brig Gen EH Akpan; Members of Faculty; Principal Staff Officers; Participants of Air Force War College, Course 8/2022 and other officers of the Theatre.