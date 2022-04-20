Air Force To Probe Cause Of Aircraft Crash In Kaduna

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that the Nigerian Air Force will ensure it thoroughly investigates the cause of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash that occurred yesterday, 19 April 2022 at NAF Base, Kaduna.

He stated this when he visited Kaduna earlier today to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the 2 pilots, Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu, who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Air Marshal Amao had constituted an Accident Investigation Board upon receiving the sad news of the crash yesterday, to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash. While at Kaduna earlier today, he assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be emplaced to avert similar occurrence in the future.

He also reminded them on the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agency to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire Nation of all criminal elements.

The Air Force said, “The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity. Kindly bring this information to the awareness of the general public.”