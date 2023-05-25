Air Force Officers, Dispatch Riders Allegedly Assault KAI Officers In Lagos

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) has raised concerns about the frequent attacks on its operatives by military personnel and uninformed citizens during lawful enforcement duties in the state.

According to the Head, Public Affairs Unit LAGESC, Ajayi Lukman, a recent incident involved two unidentified Nigeria Air Force officers and two dispatch riders, who have been remanded at the Badagry Correctional Centre for assaulting KAI officers enforcing the ban on street trading and hawking.

Addressing the media at the KAI Command Headquarters in Bolade-Oshodi, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), the Corps Marshal, expressed her disappointment over the incident. She explained that the KAI Special Squad was conducting an enforcement operation to apprehend street hawkers on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way in Ikeja when the military officers and dispatch riders obstructed and assaulted the KAI officers attempting to make a lawful arrest.

Although the incident was captured on film by the KAI operatives, the fleeing military officers could not be identified. However, the dispatch riders – Adeyemi Sunday, 35, Udoka Onyebuke, 46 – and street hawker Chukwuemeka Ukpai, 22, were apprehended. They were subsequently arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court) in Bolade-Oshodi on charges of assault, battery, and obstruction of justice.

During the court proceedings, the hawker was fined ₦20,000, while the two dispatch riders were ordered to be remanded at the Badagry Correctional Centre until June 15, 2023.

CP Akinpelu emphasized that the state would not tolerate incidents of assault and obstruction of KAI officers performing their lawful duties. She called for any information regarding the fleeing military officers to be shared for appropriate disciplinary action to be taken by the military authorities. Akinpelu also urged the Nigerian Air Force to sensitize its personnel against interfering in the enforcement duties of KAI officers.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order in Lagos State. KAI and other agencies continue their efforts to enforce regulations and keep the streets safe and orderly, and they call for the cooperation and support of all stakeholders to achieve a cleaner and more organized environment for all residents.