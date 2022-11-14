Air Force Neutralise Bandits, Destroy Camps In Kaduna

Assets of the Nigerian Air Force have conducted aerial patrols over identified bandit enclaves across flash points.

Details of these missions were made known via operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government.

In Kawara area of Igabi LGA, a strike was carried out on an identified bandit location. Three bandits were confirmed neutralized by the strike, and some kidnapped victims were thus able to escape from the general area, as was later confirmed by credible human intelligence sources on the ground.

Similarly, in Walawa, Giwa LGA, an active location was targeted and struck successfully.

In Chikun LGA, armed surveillance was carried out over Faka, Kangon Kadi, Damba, Ungwan Turai, Galbi, Gwagwada and environs. Terrorists were sighted about 4km Northwest of Godani, and were neutralized.

In Kuduru, an active terrorists’ location was sighted and struck with rockets.

In Igabi LGA, operations were conducted over Riyawa, Alhaji Isiaka, Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, Ungwan Liman, Mai Gishiri and the Kaduna Airport area, with no significant activity noticed. A similar situation obtained in Sabon Birnin, Anaba, Malumi, Wusono and Kerawa.

Also covered by the aerial patrols were the Kaduna-Abuja road and rail line, as well as Jere, Katari, Olam Farms, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Abulo, Mangoro, Chikwale and environs. Normal human and vehicular activities were observed, with no threats encountered.

The Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and adjoining areas were similarly covered: Buruku, Labi, Udawa, Manini and Polewire up to Kajuru, Jaka da Rabi and Maguzawa.

Normal activities were observed during aerial patrols over Kajuru, Kankomi, Kutura, Kuzo, Ungwan Magami and Ruga areas.

The Governor of Kaduna State received the feedback with gratitude, and commended the fighter crews for their precision and consistency in the aerial missions.

Ground and air patrols will continue in these and other locations.