Air Force Kills Notorious Kidnapper in Kaduna, Janari

Airstrikes by the Nigeria Air Force has killed a notorious kidnapper in Kaduna, simply identified as Janari.

This was disclosed in a post on X by the Personal Assistant to the Minister of State for Defence, Ahmad Wudil, on Sunday.

Wudil wrote, “In Kaduna, notorious kidnapper Janari met his end as the Nigerian @NigAirForce launched airstrikes, dismantling his criminal empire. As the smoke cleared, the news broke that the infamous kidnapper had been neutralized, bringing relief to Kaduna and an end to the reign of terror.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force announced on Sunday that it has arrested 16 kidnappers terrorizing different states in the north. The Force also arrested three kidnappers behind the abduction of some person’s in Bwari, Abuja. Their victims have since been reunited with their families.