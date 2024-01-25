Ahmed Musa Seeks Tinubu’s Support for Super Eagles at AFCON

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has extended a heartfelt invitation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to attend the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast and support the Nigerian team firsthand.

Speaking on behalf of the Super Eagles players during a Zoom meeting with the Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh, Musa emphasized the importance of President Tinubu’s presence to boost morale and solidarity among the team.

Musa’s call comes ahead of the Super Eagles’ crucial AFCON Round of 16 fixture against Cameroon, slated for Saturday night. The seasoned forward expressed gratitude to Senator Enoh for his words of encouragement and unwavering support for the team as they gear up for the pivotal encounter.

Acknowledging the significance of presidential backing, Musa urged President Tinubu to transition from watching the team on television to experiencing the electrifying atmosphere of live AFCON matches in Ivory Coast.

Musa said: “We have a message that we are going to send to you [Enoh] to the President.

“We don’t want him to watch the game on TV anymore, we want him over here [Ivory Coast] to come and cheer us together. So this is our own message to the President.”

Enoh responded, “The president will come. I can assure you the president will come. He has told me when he wants to come and my prayer is that gradually we are going to get to the point where the President can come. He will come. I will bring the president, he will come,” he assured.

Musa then said: “Finally, we really appreciate your words of encouragement to the team, thank you.”