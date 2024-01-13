Ahmed Musa Brushes Off Social Media Criticism

Nigeria’s Super Eagles head captain, Ahmed Musa, has shrugged off social media criticism surrounding his inclusion in the squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Musa, who has faced mixed reactions regarding his selection, remains unfazed by the questioning of his utility to the team.

The winger, known for his experience and leadership on the field, has become a subject of debate among football enthusiasts, with some expressing reservations about his role in the squad. However, Musa has displayed resilience in the face of social media scrutiny, emphasizing that the criticisms do not affect him.

“I see the comments on social media, but I don’t listen to what people say. I work hard always so as to do my own talking on the pitch,” he told reporters in Abidjan.

“This is the same thing my teammates are doing. People talk about our players but I say we have the best players here and they are all good.”