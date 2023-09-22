Aguero Tips Guardiola to Coach Argentina

Former Barcelona striker and Manchester City icon, Sergio Aguero, has expressed his wish to see his former manager, Pep Guardiola, take the reins as the coach of the Argentina national football team in the near future.

Aguero, who enjoyed a successful spell under Guardiola’s tutelage during his time at Manchester City, believes that such an appointment would bring joy to both fans and players alike.

Guardiola’s coaching prowess is widely acknowledged, having achieved remarkable success in the realm of club football. He is regarded as one of the most esteemed and accomplished coaches in the game today.

In a recent interview with Stake (as reported by GOAL), Aguero was asked about his thoughts on the possibility of Guardiola assuming the role of head coach for the Argentine football team.

The former footballer said, “Obviously, as an Argentinian, yes, it would be really good if he could be the Argentina national coach but well, I don’t know.

“And, obviously, nowadays, as I’m an ex-player and looking at it as a fan of the national team, I think that obviously everyone would be happy, right?”