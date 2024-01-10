Agriculture Ministry Denies Delaying Palliatives Distribution

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has rubbished stories making the rounds that it is delaying the distribution of rice palliative and wish to state as follows;

According to the ministry, contrary to such stories, it is not distributing any palliative.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr. Joel O. Oruche, the Director Information For the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

The statement read in part, “The issue under reference concerns constituency projects budgeted for under the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation and domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“It is common knowledge that funds for National Assembly constituency projects are domiciled in the relevant Ministry for purposes of implementation.

“The implementation process for the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation is on-going.

“Constituency projects in this instance cover a range of needs of the constituents including staple grains and some agricultural infrastructure as determined by respective members of the National Assembly.”