AGN Speaks On Abandoning Frail-Looking Actor, Kenneth Aguba

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has said it didn’t abandon actor Kenneth Aguba who is currently in a poor condition.

Photos of the actor surfaced on Monday showing him looking frail and like a homeless man.

Reacting, social media users accused AGN of abandoning one of their own, a thing the Guild’s chairman, Emeka Rollas, denies.

According to Rollas, in a statement, the Enugu State chapter of AGN has been providing assistance. He, however, stated that Aguba’s condition may have deteriorated due to its spirituality.

The statement read: “The attention of the AGN has been drawn to an online viral picture of veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba living on the street.

“The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas wishes to state clearly that the Guild has never abandoned Kenneth Aguba.

“Enugu State chapter of the Guild and individual members have been supportive in providing accommodation and medical interventions in the past 4 years to the veteran actor until his matter, which could be a spiritual issue, degenerated recently.

“The Guild does not make public issues regarding assistance to its members.

“The National President frowns at the shades thrown at the leadership of the Guild since the story went viral, describing it as the handwork of detractors which may not be unconnected with the present towering reputation of the Guild.”