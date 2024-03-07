Agents of Darkness Behind Call for Military Takeover – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said “agents of darkness” are behind the call for the undemocratic change of Government.

Warning coup mongers against calling for the unconstitutional removal of President Bola Tinubu, Matawalle stated that government would not treat those behind it with kid glove.

In a statement signed by Henshaw Ogubuike, Director Information, Press and Public Relations, Matawalle described the call for violent change of government by the Military as absurd, preposterous and naive.

The minister pointed out that the Military has come to reality with democratic government in Nigeria and are focused on their constitutional duty of defending the constitution.

The statement read in part, “The Minister warns against the dangerous allure of coups, stating, “Those calling for coup do not love Nigeria. Under the present Government, there will be no Military takeover of power.” He emphasizes the need for elected leaders to lead while the military fulfills its duty of protecting the constitution.

“The harbingers of this evil thought are agents of distabilization as Nigeria has a democratic Government in place and democracy is in action under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the dividends of democracy are being delivered.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has provided a level playing ground for people to express themselves which is one of the pillars of democracy and fundermental human rights are being respected.

“In addition, some mischief makers posted viral videos and inciting statement on the media depicting a false situation and impression and encouraging the Military to truncate the constitution of which they will never do because they have been aligned with democratic culture which makes coup no longer fashionable.

“However, consequent to this and other extenuating factors, the Ministry of Defence is warning all the propagators calling for truncation of the constitutional Government to desist from it and face the democratic reality on ground as the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON has directed Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to go after the criminals and enemies of democracy and bring them to justice.

“Nigeria is a peaceful country where citizens enterprise, no uprising, no mass protest, and just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country, is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to call for military intervention which has no place in modern realities.

“The military is highly professionalised with good Civil-Military relationship and they are exhibiting the highest standard of professionalism with the defence of our constitution as a top priority.

“I urge all Nigerians to come together to support and keep faith with the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR in his efforts at making Nigeria great.

“Consequently, Dr. Matawalle reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defend the constitution and uphold democracy.

“He assures the public of the military readiness to ensure the safety and security of the nation.”