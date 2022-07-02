Agbonlahor Tells Tuchel To Sell Ziyech, Pullisic

Former Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has advised Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, to let go of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

According to him, both players are not good enough and should be allowed to leave this summer.

This is as he advised the club to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

“I don’t think signing Raphinha would stop Thomas Tuchel from going for Sterling, I think he will want both,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“I think he will want to get rid of Pulisic. He will want to get rid of Ziyech. I said last season, and I got hammered for it, that Ziyech and Pulisic are not good enough for the Premier League.”

He added: “They don’t get past players, their end product is not good enough, they don’t score enough goals. Thomas Tuchel has realised, now Lukaku has gone as well, they need more firepower up there because they will get left behind with what they have got.”