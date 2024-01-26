Agbonlahor Criticizes Arteta’s Transfer Decision

Former Aston Villa captain Gabriel Agbonlahor has voiced criticism towards Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, highlighting his regret over splurging a significant portion of the club’s transfer budget on Kai Havertz.

Agbonlahor, in an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, expressed his belief that Arteta’s decision to acquire Havertz will prove costly for Arsenal in the Premier League title race. He contended that Havertz, the German international, does not offer the solution needed by the Gunners.

The ex-England international suggested that Arsenal could have allocated the funds spent on Havertz towards securing a striker akin to Brentford’s Ivan Toney, whose prowess in front of goal could have bolstered Arsenal’s attacking line.

Arsenal’s acquisition of Havertz from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 amounted to a staggering £65 million. However, the 24-year-old’s performance has failed to meet expectations, tallying only five goals and one assist in 30 appearances across various competitions for the North London club.

“I think the biggest thing Arsenal fans are annoyed with and what Arteta will regret is spending a lot of his transfer budget on Havertz,” Agbonlahor remarked during the talkSPORT interview.

As Arsenal navigates through the rigors of the Premier League season, Agbonlahor’s critique underscores the scrutiny surrounding Arteta’s transfer decisions and the club’s aspirations to compete at the highest level. The repercussions of investing heavily in Havertz may linger as Arsenal seeks to secure its position among England’s elite football clubs.