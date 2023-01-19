Headline

Agbakoba Reveals Quality Nigerians Should Seek In Next President

Anthony Adeniyi10 mins ago
6
Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi
Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, has advised Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate that will turn around the situation of the country.

According to him, such candidate mist have a clear cut plan on how to transform the country.

Agbakoba said this on Wednesday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

He said, “Nigerians should look for a president who is giving them, first of all, hope; who promises that he will unite the country that has been quite disunited; who promises to pick on the economy, which is a big issue; who is also very clear about the nature of insecurity we suffer; and who will deal with the unemployment.

“These are what I called the big issues. A president who will give you hope, who will turn around the problems Nigeria faces: unemployment – the youths are on the street, with no jobs, no hope. I hope people will vote for that sort of person.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi10 mins ago
6

Related Articles

Obasanjo

Abiola Was Denied Presidency Because Of Bad Belle – Obasanjo

4 mins ago
Peter Obi

I’ll Make Nigerians Proud Of Nigeria – Obi

31 mins ago
Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso Blames Terror In North On Struggle For Mineral Resources

12 hours ago
Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

2023 Will Be Tougher For Drug Barons, Cartels – Marwa

17 hours ago