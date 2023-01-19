Agbakoba Reveals Quality Nigerians Should Seek In Next President

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, has advised Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate that will turn around the situation of the country.

According to him, such candidate mist have a clear cut plan on how to transform the country.

Agbakoba said this on Wednesday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

He said, “Nigerians should look for a president who is giving them, first of all, hope; who promises that he will unite the country that has been quite disunited; who promises to pick on the economy, which is a big issue; who is also very clear about the nature of insecurity we suffer; and who will deal with the unemployment.

“These are what I called the big issues. A president who will give you hope, who will turn around the problems Nigeria faces: unemployment – the youths are on the street, with no jobs, no hope. I hope people will vote for that sort of person.”