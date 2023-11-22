Again, Court Grants Emefiele N300m Bail

A High Court in Abuja has extended bail to Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, setting the bail amount at N300 million. This decision was delivered by Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court on Wednesday.

The ruling also mandates Emefiele to present two sureties, each possessing certificates of occupancy and property titles within the Maitama District. This stringent requirement underscores the court’s commitment to ensuring a robust bail arrangement.

Furthermore, as part of the conditions, Emefiele must surrender all his travel documents to the court registrar, limiting his movement to within the boundaries of the Abuja Municipal Council. These measures aim to monitor and regulate his activities during the ongoing legal proceedings.

Despite being granted bail, the former CBN governor will continue to reside in Kuje Prison until he fulfills all the specified conditions. This decision aligns with the court’s determination to maintain the integrity of the legal process while affording the accused his right to bail.

The case against Emefiele has garnered attention, given his prominent role in the country’s financial landscape. As the legal proceedings unfold, the public will be closely watching how this development shapes the future trajectory of the case and its potential implications for the former central bank governor.