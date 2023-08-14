Ag. Customs CG Reinvigorates CSR Programs, Visits Dorian Home, Others

The Ag. Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, has kick-started reinvigorating the corporate social responsibilities programs in NCS to give back to society for supporting the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its core mandates.

The Ag. CGC, on Monday, 14th August, extended a hand of fellowship to Dorian Home in Akure, Ondo State, an Orphanage home for Charity and Social Development.

According to him, the service has a responsibility to support and assist communities where they operate and carry out their mandates. Dorian Home has the structure, commitment and passion to drive its objectives.

“We’ve seen that this place has capacity for almost a thousand kids, so they need to feed them, they need to clothe them, and they need to provide them medicaments”.

“So in any of these areas periodically, we would be looking at our stores, and we would be sending off those kind of items that can assist them to achieve the objectives for which this kind of homes are set up”, he added.

In continuation of his working visit to zone ‘A’, the Customs Boss visited the Ondo/Ekiti Area Command, where he was received by the Area Controller, Comptroller Beatrice Ebuka. He commissioned and inspected the newly renovated residential accommodation for officers and men of the command.

In his address to officers and men of the Command, the Ag. CGC charged them to be diligent in their operations and documentation to ensure that products meant for export meet international standards.

“You have a role to ensure that the products shipped out of this place meet international standards”, he noted.

“You must not do anything to delay the processes, ensure that they do not stay too long in your hands, documentation must be done in good time so that the products do not get bad before they’re shipped out of the country”, he added.

The Ag. CGC also visited the palace of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Alade Toyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi CFR, The Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure, to pledge his loyalty and commitment to the service to continue to be a responsible Government Agency.

“Customs will continue to be a responsible government agency, respecting the laws of the land and maintaining a very good relationship where we operate”.

The paramount ruler appreciated the Ag. CGC for his visit and congratulated him on his appointment while also offering prayers for a successful tenure.