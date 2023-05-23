Afrobeat Musician Seun Kuti’s Trial Adjourned, Magistrate Absents Herself

Court Sitting Delayed as Magistrate Is Absent

The trial of renowned Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti, scheduled at the Chief Magistrates Court in Yaba, Lagos State, has been adjourned to Wednesday due to the unexpected absence of the presiding magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun.

Police Plotting to Declare Seun Kuti Mentally Ill

According to SaharaReporters, the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, is allegedly planning to take Seun Kuti to the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, in an attempt to certify him as mentally ill. This move, if successful, could have severe repercussions for Kuti’s musical career both in Nigeria and abroad.

Demand for Seun Kuti’s Release Gains Momentum

The #FreeSeunKuti campaign, supported by various organizations such as the African Action Congress (AAC), the Youth Rights Campaign (YRC), and the Movement of the People (MOP), among others, is urging the Nigeria Police Force to drop what they claim are fabricated charges against Kuti and release him from detention. The campaign has garnered significant attention and calls for public participation in the court sitting on May 23, 2023, at the Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos State.