Africa’s Pride, Sanwo-Olu hails Soyinka at 90,

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated literary giant and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on the occasion of his 90th birthday, describing him as a patriot and Nigeria’s and Africa’s pride.

Soyinka, the recipient of the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature and the first sub-Saharan African to be honoured in that category, will clock 90 on Saturday, July 13.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the playwright, poet, and essayist is worthy of all celebrations as a Nigerian advocate of good governance, voice of the voiceless and one of Nigeria’s biggest exports to the world.

The Governor said the Nobel Laureate, as a quintessential scholar and literary icon, has used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics, and governance, not only in Nigeria and Africa but globally.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also praised the celebrant for his commitment to democratic government. He commended the crucial role the playwright played in the dark days of the military junta for the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria in 1999.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I express warm felicitations to the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his 90th birthday anniversary. We are happy to associate with one of Nigeria’s pride and biggest exports to the world.

“Prof. Soyinka is a literary icon who has excelled in all genres of literature, and his prodigious works have continued to be a reference point in academic circles all over the world. He is a great pride to Nigeria, Africa, and the entire black race. His long years of outstanding accomplishments and consistency in the crusade for the wellbeing of citizens had culminated in his legendary status.

“Professor Soyinka is a renowned advocate of truth, justice, and equity. He has demonstrated his commitment to democracy, responsible and responsive governments the African continent.

“Prof. Soyinka, played a crucial role during the June 12, 1993, presidential election annulment struggle by aligning with pro-democracy activists to fight the military junta for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

“As Prof. Soyinka joins the league of nonagenarians, I wish him good health and more years of meritorious service to our dear country, Nigeria, Africa and the world. May we continue to benefit from his deep knowledge and worthy example.”