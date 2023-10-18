Sports
African Football League Schedule
Complete schedule for inaugural African Football League competition:
Quarter-finals
Simba (TAN) v Al Ahly (EGY)
TP Mazembe (COD) v Esperance (TUN)
Enyimba (NGR) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR)
Petro Luanda (ANG) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
First legs: Oct 20-22, second legs: Oct 24-25
Semi-finals
Simba or Ahly v Petro or Sundowns
Enyimba or Wydad v Mazembe or Esperance
First legs: Oct 29, second legs: Nov 1
Final
Simba, Ahly, Petro or Sundowns v Enyimba, Wydad, Mazembe or Esperance
First leg: Nov 5, second leg: Nov 11
Note: African Football League is new name for competition launched as CAF Africa Super League
afp