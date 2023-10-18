Sports

African Football League Schedule

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
TOPSHOT - This picture shows the trophy prior to the draw of the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Champions league at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo on December 28, 2018. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images)

Complete schedule for inaugural African Football League competition:

Quarter-finals

Simba (TAN) v Al Ahly (EGY)

TP Mazembe (COD) v Esperance (TUN)

Enyimba (NGR) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR)

Petro Luanda (ANG) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

First legs: Oct 20-22, second legs: Oct 24-25

Semi-finals

Simba or Ahly v Petro or Sundowns

Enyimba or Wydad v Mazembe or Esperance

First legs: Oct 29, second legs: Nov 1

Final

Simba, Ahly, Petro or Sundowns v Enyimba, Wydad, Mazembe or Esperance

First leg: Nov 5, second leg: Nov 11

Note: African Football League is new name for competition launched as CAF Africa Super League

