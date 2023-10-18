African Football League Schedule

Complete schedule for inaugural African Football League competition:

Quarter-finals

Simba (TAN) v Al Ahly (EGY)

TP Mazembe (COD) v Esperance (TUN)

Enyimba (NGR) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR)

Petro Luanda (ANG) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

First legs: Oct 20-22, second legs: Oct 24-25

Semi-finals

Simba or Ahly v Petro or Sundowns

Enyimba or Wydad v Mazembe or Esperance

First legs: Oct 29, second legs: Nov 1

Final

Simba, Ahly, Petro or Sundowns v Enyimba, Wydad, Mazembe or Esperance

First leg: Nov 5, second leg: Nov 11

Note: African Football League is new name for competition launched as CAF Africa Super League

afp