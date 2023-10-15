Africa No Longer Depends on Foreigners for Its History – Ooni of Ife

In a powerful declaration of Africa’s autonomy from foreign influences, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, asserted on Saturday that the continent’s strength lies in its history.

The revered monarch conveyed this message during the grand finale of the international conference on Ile-Ife and Yoruba Civilization, which was conducted in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi’s proclamation resonated deeply as he underlined the significance of preserving and embracing the rich heritage and history of Africa. He emphasized that Africans are no longer reliant on foreigners to shape their narratives and histories.

“Without real history, Africans will continue to depend on foreigners to tell our stories,” he said.

Also, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of History, University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Olutayo Adesina, said: “We have a lot of things to learn from history and to use to create knowledge and employment for the population of the country, for all to understand how to blend tradition and modernity together.

“The traditional rulers are the custodians of traditions, culture and values, and they are aware that there are lots of benefits derived from what we have.

“We should shun running away from the country because we have not just mineral resources alone, but cultural resources across the nation to add values to the society.”