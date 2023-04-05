Afenifere Youths Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Adebanjo

The Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON) has called for restructuring of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere.

The youth wing of the Afenifere passed a vote of no confidence on the Acting Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and advised him to “kindly step down as the Acting Leader of Afenifere in the interest of the organisation and the entire Yoruba race.”

The Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON) stated their demands on Tuesday during the South-West Youth Leaders world press conference held in Lagos after a joint session of Afenifere Youth National leaders in Yoruba land including Kogi and Kwara states.

Reading a communique on behalf of different Yoruba youth groups during the press conference, the National Youth Leader, Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisations of Nigeria, Comrade Eric Oluwole, condemned the suspension of two national officers of Afenifere by Chief Adebanjo without the approval of the Leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

The Yoruba youths alleged that Chief Adebanjo has deviated from the values and philosophy of Afenifere and that is why they advised him to step down as the acting leader of the foremost Yoruba socio-cultural organisation.

They therefore, implored all well-meaning leaders and members of Afenifere to queue behind the Leadership of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who is still alive, adding that his pronouncement on any issue remained final on behalf of Afenifere in general.

“Afenifere was formed 72 years ago as an influential socio-cultural group and voice to lawfully defend and promote first and foremost, the interest of the Yoruba people within the Nigerian Federation. Commendably, all past Afenifere Leaders starting with the revered Chief Obafemi Awolowo, including Chief Adekunle Ajasin and Chief Abraham Adesanya, all of the blessed memory, and the present leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, have sustained this philosophy.

“Notably, these illustrious leaders in their exemplary, committed and principled leadership, worked tirelessly to make Afenifere a most influential voice widely respected within and outside the Nigerian Federation, and indeed the arrowhead of all popular struggles to build Nigeria into a better, true and balance Federation, where justice and equity will prevail for all.

“But we noted sadly that Afenifere began to derail from this long-head philosophy as soon as our father, Baba Ayo Adebanjo took up the position of Acting Leader when he abandoned the uncompromising pursuit and defence first and foremost of the interest of the Yoruba people for whatever reasons.

“We noted sadly too, that rather than rally the Yoruba people behind their son, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, now the President-Elect of Nigeria, to emerge as President of this Great Country, Baba Adebanjo campaigned vigorously against him, and even after his well-deserving and hard-earned victory through a credible presidential election, he still wants the presidency out of Yorubaland.

” We noted for the purpose of clarity that Pa Ayo Adebanjo is not the Leader of Afenifere, but the Acting Leader authorised by Pa Reuben Fasoranti. We make bold to say that the action of making Pa Adebanjo the Acting Leader is in line with the precedence in our rich history.

“To our dismay and contrary to tradition and history, we discovered that immediately Pa Adebanjo took the mantle of leadership as Acting Leader of Afenifere, he has been protecting himself as the Leader. Not only that, from all notes compared with history, he has not been working in accordance with the solemn sacred order, norms, ethics and virtues of Afenifere.

“We will not allow our future to be mortgaged by Pa Ayo Adebanjo. We challenge him to provide us with the substantial reason for attacking and maligning our son of the soil, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-Elect of Nigeria, despite the conclusion of a free, fair, and credible election devoid of monetisation or rigging, which he won.

“We condemned in totality the gross insubordination of the Acting Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo. A Vote of no Confidence is hereby passed on the Acting Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo forthwith and he should stop parading himself as Leader/Acting Leader of Afenifere, but ” the Yoruba youths declared.

Also speaking, the National Representative of Yoruba Youths Council, Jamiu Fadairo, said there cannot be two kings in a palace, noting that Pa Fasoranti remains the Leader of Afenifere and not Pa Adebanjo.

He said the Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria has passed a Vote of no Confidence on Pa Adebanjo and therefore urged him to leave the scene and stop confusing the group.

Fadairo also urged Yoruba people to support the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the well-deserved and hard-earned victory through a credible presidential election.

The communique read during the press conference was signed by Secretary, of Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisation of Nigeria, Adewale Adeyemo; Chairman, of Yoruba Youths Alliance, Lekan Wilki; Yinka Adedugbe representing the Congress of Yoruba Youths; Rafiu Jimoh of Yoruba Youth Movement and Abiodun Rosanwo, the Leader of Yoruba Youth Community Policing, among others.