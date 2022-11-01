Afenifere Endorsed Tinubu, Obi Not In Our Mind – Fasoranti

Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has said the Yoruba socio-political group has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu held a meeting with Fasoranti and other leaders of Afenifere in Akure, Ondo State, on Sunday.

Photos from the meeting showed Fasoranti laying hands on Tinubu’s head, leading to speculations that he had endorsed the former governor of Lagos State.

However, the Afenifere leader whom he handed power to, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, kicked against the endorsement, saying the group had backed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and still maintained the stance.

This led to speculations that Fasoranti didn’t endorse Tinubu but only prayed for him.

Clearing the air, Fasoranti stated in a video that the group had endorsed Tinubu, adding that Obi had no place in Afenifere’d mind.

He said, “I’m still the leader of Afenifere. Aferenifere has not endorsed Obi, we are endorsing Jagaban (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) for the presidency.

“As you can see, the trend, the approval and the acceptability. You could see what happened when Tinubu came to meet me in Akure. Media carried the whole thing.

“Adebanjo does not have the capacity to warn me not to welcome Tinubu. Can he do that successfully?

“What happened was that Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. I didn’t call him and he didn’t call me. We never spoke about the visit.

“As you can see, Jagaban is accepted and we approve of him. Obi has no stand in our mind at all.”