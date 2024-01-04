AFCON Winners to Receive Record $7 Million Prize

The winners of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations will receive a record seven million dollars (6.4 mn euros), a Confederation of African Football (CAF) statement revealed on Thursday.

It is 40 percent more than what Senegal pocketed for winning the last edition, in Cameroon two years ago.

The runners-up in the Ivory Coast, who host the premier African football tournament from January 13 to February 11, will receive four million dollars.

Losing semi-finalists get $2.5 million each and quarter-finalists 1.3 million each, according to the statement, which gave no other prize money details.

Hosts Ivory Coast and 23 other countries, including record seven-time champions Egypt, will be challenging for glory in the west African nation.

Two-time champions Ivory Coast play Guinea-Bissau, without a win in three previous appearances, on January 13 in the tournament opener at the 60,000-seat Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

