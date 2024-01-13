AFCON: Super Eagles Standing Worries Oliseh

Former Nigerian international, Sunday Oliseh, has voiced his apprehension regarding the Super Eagles’ midfield as they enter the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) without the services of key player Wilfred Ndidi.

Initially included in the squad, Leicester City’s Ndidi had been set to play a crucial role in Nigeria’s campaign in Ivory Coast. However, his hopes were dashed as he withdrew from the squad due to an ongoing muscular issue that is expected to keep him out of action for approximately three months.

In a last-minute reshuffle, Royal Antwerp’s Alhassan Yusuf has stepped in to fill the void left by Ndidi, joining Jose Peseiro’s squad for the continental competition.

The absence of Ndidi, known for his commanding presence and defensive prowess in the midfield, has raised concerns among football pundits and former players, including Sunday Oliseh. Oliseh, expressing his worries, highlighted the impact Ndidi’s absence could have on the team dynamics.

He told Channels TV, “Statistics have proven to us in the Fifa Technical Committee that every club or country that wins major tournaments have a solid defensive midfielder because it is very, very important.

“That is one of the most ungrateful roles you have in football. I am worried about the midfield, we could be lean.

“The moment I heard Ndidi was injured, this is going to be a problem, this is Africa Cup of Nations. There are going to be duels, hard tackles when you look at the teams that are coming at us.

“If you are going to have offensive players like we have, you cannot afford to play without solid defensive midfielders.”