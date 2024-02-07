AFCON: South African Monyela Official Accused of Xenophobia

Clayson Monyela, the Head of Public Diplomacy for the South African government, took to Twitter to express his sentiments regarding the advisory issued by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash between Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Amidst escalating tensions and concerns over potential xenophobic reprisals, the Nigerian High Commission cautioned Nigerian residents in South Africa to exercise caution during the match. The advisory urged vigilance in selecting viewing locations and discouraged inflammatory remarks that could exacerbate tensions. Additionally, Nigerian nationals were advised against engaging in boisterous celebrations in the event of a Nigerian victory.

In response to the advisory, Monyela conveyed his dissatisfaction on Twitter, stating that his role necessitates maintaining diplomatic decorum, despite the prevailing tensions surrounding the football match.

“This is a very unfortunate & regrettable statement issued by our Nigerian friends. It creates unnecessary alarm & tension. #BafanaBafana have played the Super Eagles many times & there’s no history of soccer hooliganism associated with the outcome of such encounters. #SouthAfricans🇿🇦 pose no threat to Nigerians. We’ll engage our Nigerian counterparts through diplomatic channels further on this. Totally unnecessary!” He said in response to the advisory warning.

A South African with username “Maradinho10” replied him, “Your level of tolerance is why all these African countries make SA their playing ground. This level of disrespect should have high consequences, not this jolly-jolly approach you are displaying here.”

Monyela then replied, “My job requires me to “play nice””.