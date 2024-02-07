AFCON: South Africa Slams Nigeria For Football Safety Warning

Tensions have escalated between Nigeria and South Africa in the lead-up to their highly anticipated semi-final clash at the Africa Cup of Nations, with diplomatic rows unfolding between the two nations.

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa issued a cautionary statement, urging Nigerian football fans to exercise restraint in their celebrations should the Super Eagles emerge victorious. The warning aimed to mitigate the risk of inciting xenophobic reprisals from frustrated South African supporters.

However, South Africa has dismissed these concerns, labeling them as a “false alarm.” The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) asserted that there is no history of soccer hooliganism among South African fans during matches against Nigeria.

“We are confident that the sports-loving nation of South Africa poses no threat to Nigerian citizens, and we do not agree with the apprehension expressed by the High Commission,” Dirco added.

“The advisory is regrettable because it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between the citizens of South Africa and Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa.”