AFCON Semi-finalists Unveiled

The stage is set for the semi-final clashes at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, following the conclusion of the quarter-final fixtures on Saturday night. South Africa secured their spot in the last four after a tense encounter against Cape Verde, culminating in a victory via penalty kicks in a goalless 120-minute battle.

Bafana Bafana’s hard-fought triumph sets the stage for an intense showdown against rivals Nigeria, as both teams vie for a coveted place in the final.

Meanwhile, hosts Ivory Coast electrified fans with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mali earlier in the day, securing their passage into the semi-finals. The Ivorians’ resilient performance propelled them into the last four, where they are set to face DR Congo in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

As anticipation mounts for the upcoming semi-final matchups, football enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between South Africa and Nigeria, steeped in historical rivalry and fierce competition. The showdown between Ivory Coast and DR Congo is poised to showcase the talent and determination of both teams as they vie for a shot at the championship title.

With the semi-final matches scheduled to take place next Wednesday, February 7, excitement continues to build as the tournament reaches its climax.