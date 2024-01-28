AFCON: Sanwo-Olu Extends ‘LagosIssAGoal’ Football Viewing Centers

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed delight at the overwhelming enthusiasm for football displayed across the city, as numerous viewing centers continue to host fans of all ages.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing tournament, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the vibrant atmosphere created by match day cash prizes and enticing attractions, making the event an unforgettable experience for all participants.

“I am pleased to announce the extension of the LASG ‘LagosIssAGoal’ viewing centers across Lagos until the conclusion of the tournament,” stated Governor Sanwo-Olu, emphasizing the commitment to sustaining the football fervor in the city.

The ‘LagosIssAGoal’ initiative has garnered widespread participation, fostering a sense of camaraderie among football enthusiasts who gather at the designated viewing centers to cheer for their favorite teams.

Encouraging citizens to actively engage with the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged individuals to share their experiences through pictures and videos, enabling others to partake in the excitement unfolding at the designated venues.

The extension of the viewing centers underscores the Lagos State government’s dedication to promoting sports and fostering community engagement, providing residents with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrill of football.

As the tournament progresses, the vibrant atmosphere at the ‘LagosIssAGoal’ viewing centers continues to captivate audiences, reflecting the city’s deep-rooted passion for the beautiful game.

With the extension of the initiative, football enthusiasts across Lagos can look forward to further moments of excitement and camaraderie as they come together to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and unity.

The ‘LagosIssAGoal’ viewing centers stand as a testament to the enduring love for football in Lagos, embodying the city’s vibrant cultural fabric and collective spirit.