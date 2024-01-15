AFCON: Peseiro Hails Super Eagles’ Superiority Despite Draw

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has voiced his assessment following Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in the ongoing AFCON tournament, expressing the view that his team outperformed their opponents despite facing unfortunate circumstances.

In the aftermath of the match, Peseiro conveyed his satisfaction with the overall performance of his players, highlighting their commendable efforts in pursuit of victory. Despite the slightly disappointing result, the coach remains optimistic, emphasizing the positive aspects of the team’s gameplay.

However, Peseiro did not shy away from addressing a key concern – the team’s inability to convert numerous chances at goal. He underscored the need for improvement in finishing, recognizing that capitalizing on scoring opportunities is crucial for success in high-stakes competitions.

“We have many and clear opportunities, I think we deserve to beat Guinea.

“I am sad about the result but not about the capacity of my players; no player missed a goal because he wants to miss but it is difficult sometime,” Peseiro said.