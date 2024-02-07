AFCON: Lagos Sets Up Viewing Centre in Onikan for Super Eagles Games

A mega viewing centre at Onikan Stadium has been set up for the Super Eagles versus Bafana Bafana African Cup of Nations match on Wednesday by the Lagos State Government in addition to the 25 centres spread across the state.

The gesture is to encourage and ensure that Lagosians savour the thrills and entertainment that the unifying game of football avails the teeming population both young and old.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the state government on its website ahead of the match.

The statement read partly, “Onikan Stadium, Lagos (now Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the first stadium in Nigeria) is designated Mega Viewing Centre. The kick-off is 6pm.

“Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said Lagos, being the sports capital and the base of the largest supporters of the Super Eagles, Governor Babajide Olusola-Sanwo-Olu deemed it fit to provide an opportunity for all fans to watch the match.

“Mr. Governor expressed the hope that the national team will triumph in the match because the team has so far shown capacity and technical know-how to win.

“He recalled that Nigeria has been crowned AFCON champions three times, finished second on four occasions and came third place eight times.

“Apart from the Mega Viewing Centre at Onikan, there are centres in Agege Stadium, Abesan Sports Centre, Alimosho LGA Secretariat, Agbado-Oke Odo LCDA Secretariat, L.A. Primary School, Layeni, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Anglican Primary School, Aradagun, Badagry.

“Other locations are: New Road Primary School, Ajegunle, Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Coker-Aguda, Surulere, Epe Recreation Centre, Sprite Court, Festac, Igando-Ikotun LCDA Secretariat, Onisabe of Igbobi’s Palace, Jibowu, Alajede’s Palace, Ijede, Oba’s Palace, Ijegun, Ikorodu Town Hall, APC Party Secretariat, Ketu.

“Also listed as viewing centres are Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos, Lagos House Car Park, Marina, Mushin Public Library, YMD Garden, Ojo, Olera Football Pitch, Ojokoro Housing Estate, Afolabi Primary School, Oshodi, Papa Playing Field, Oworonsoki and Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba.”