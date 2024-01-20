AFCON: Lagos Rewards Participant at Viewing Centres

As part of efforts to enliven activities, create a communal bond and a resounding AFCON experience among participants at the 20 designated AFCON viewing centres across the state, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has introduced a predict-and-win competition among viewers at the various locations.

The strategic initiative of the State Government is to foster unity among Lagosians, especially the youth, to come together for a common purpose and create an atmosphere that transcends social boundaries, including gender, tribe and religion.

The predict-and-win segment, which cuts across all the 20 designated viewing centres, allows football fans to make predictions about different aspects and outcomes of any football match at the ongoing 34th African biennial football showpiece in Ivory Coast. This includes the first half-score line, the first team to receive a yellow card, the first team to score, and the final score at the end of the match.

The new initiative did not only add a layer of excitement to the activities at the viewing centres but also served as an additional source of income for 20 lucky winners with a cash prize of 50,000 naira each.

The predict-and-win initiative, which kicked off during the interesting encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Ivory Coast, witnessed several winners who were later presented with dummy cheques of their cash prizes.

It must be emphasised that the AFCON initiative underscores Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s unwavering commitment to building a more united and prosperous Lagos through grassroots initiatives and community engagements.

