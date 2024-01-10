AFCON: Lagos Holds Send Forth Event for Super Eagles

The Lagos State Government has held a send forth reception for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the African Cup of Nations tournament 8n Ivory Coast this month.

The event held at the Lagos House in Marina and was hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also present during the event was the Minister of Sports Owan Enoh.

This was disclosed in a post shared by an aide to Sanwo-Olu.

The post read, “The arrival of the Nigerian National Football Team

@NGSuperEagles to the Lagos House, Marina for the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and Lagos State Government Send Forth Event in honour of the Super Eagles towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

“They were received by Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu and the Hon. Minister for Sports Development, Senator

@OwanEnoh.”

Sharing photos from the event on X, Sanwo-Olu urged the Super Eagles to soar as they go for the AFCON tournament.

He shared, “It was an honour to host the Super Eagles this evening at the Lagos State/NFF Send Forth event as they gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. My prayers are with our team for strength, resilience and unity on this journey.

“To the Super Eagles: You carry the hopes of a nation on your shoulders. As you represent us at the #AFCON2023 , may you play with passion, unity, and determination. Make Nigeria proud and bring the cup home.

“Let’s soar, Super Eagles!”