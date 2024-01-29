AFCON: Finidi George Tasks Super Eagles on Angola Match

Super Eagles legend Finidi George has urged Nigerians to focus on the next game against Angola at the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

This was after the Super Eagles recorded a stunning victory against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 9ver the weekend.

The Eagles secured the win thanks to two goals scored by Ademola Lookman, the man of the match.

Putting aside the win, George reminded Nigeria of the task ahead.

“We won it, we are happy about the victory but nothing has been done yet,” he said.

“We have another match in a couple of days and we will try to see how we can win that one as well.”