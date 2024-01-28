AFCON: Cameroon Will Learn from Loss to Nigeria – Song

The coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Rigobert Song, has said his side will learn from the loss suffered at the hands of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Song’s side were defeated 2-0 by the Super Eagles with both goals coming from Ademola Lookman in Abidjan on Saturday.

Reacting, the former Cameroon AFCON winner admitted to the inexperience of his players who were overpowered by the Super Eagles to the point of having no shot on target.

He said, “We had the youngest team; there are players who are discovering. We gave the opponent the opportunity to put us in difficulty; it’s part of the game.

“As I’ve said before, we are rebuilding. It’s by making these mistakes that we will grow,” Song told reporters after the game.

“Football is like that. The AFCON is a competition that is played on all levels: technical, tactical, and especially mental.

“I have a youthful team that is discovering; it played, and we still have a lot to learn.”