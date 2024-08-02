Advise Your Children Against Violence in Lagos – Obasa to Parents

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged “parents to advise and plead with their children and other residents against engaging in any activity that could incite violence in our dear state.”

This was as he revealed that Lagos is working due to the effectiveness of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in terms of development.

Obasa shared on X, “Our governor is working. We can point at many ongoing developmental projects in Lagos State. Our growth in Lagos is successive and as such we shouldn’t be pulled back.

“With global inflation and aftermath of Covid-19, times have become hard, but this is a global problem. We therefore urge our people not to destroy what we have built, instead, let us give this administration more time.

“The president is churning out measures to alleviate the sufferings of our people. All we ask for is time. Let us unite, be patient, and embrace peace.

“We are enjoying the dividend of democracy in Agege, and i am glad you all came out to listen to me and other leaders in our community. Please do not join in any destructive protest.”