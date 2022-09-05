Adeyanju Slams Obi’s Richer Than Biden Comment

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Saying he’s not different from his counterparts, Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This was after Obi said God should punish him and his children if he ever takes public money which he’s not entitled to.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, he has no need to steal public fund because God has blessed him.

Obi who spoke before his supporters in the US, said he was richer than President Joe Biden.

He said, “If I take public money that I’m not entitled to, God should punish my children and me, not because of anything but God gave me enough.

“I say to people, President Biden is worth 8.9 million USD. Why should somebody like me steal public money when I am richer than the American President? I am already over-blessed by God. We just need to develop our country.

“I’m not looking for a private jet, sophisticated house or to buy a house in America because I can’t live in America.

“What we are doing is not about the normal politics or contesting elections.”

Reacting, Adeyanju said, “After taking billions from Anambra State and putting in your family business, we should now trust this statement.

“Anyways, you are all the same with Atiku & Tinubu. Only Sowore is yet to be trusted with public funds in Govt.”