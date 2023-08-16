Adeyanju Mocks As Obi Snubs RCCG Annual Convention

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has mocked the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, for snubbing the one week event held by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

During campaign period, Obi was a regular attendee of church events. Despite being a Catholic, Obi attended several events organised by pentecostal churches in the country.

The former governor of Anambra State also attended RCCG’s annual convention held around this period last year.

However, he was absent at this year’s edition, a decision mocked by Adeyanju on social media.

Adeyanju tweeted, “RCCG finished 1week annual convention and Peter Obi didn’t attend. Person wey go Sele during campaign.”