Adeniji Salam Bows Out As Lagos Auditor-General

The Permanent Secretary, Office of the State Auditor-General, Mr. Adeniji Salami, has meritoriously retired from the civil service after attaining the 35 years benchmark.

Speaking recently at the event put together to commemorate his retirement in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, described the former Permanent Secretary/Auditor-General as an inventive pacesetter.

The Head of Service, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr. Oluseyi Whenu, said: “Adeniji Salami is an intellectual, visionary and an actualiser. He had shown dedication, diligence and exemplary conduct in the service of Lagos State. He championed many causes before and while in office as the Auditor-General, that has allowed seamless integration of all audit activities within the State’s purview”.

“As Permanent Secretary/Auditor-General, he brought about changes and reforms that have been impactful for the smooth running of the auditing process across the State. We have witnessed how Mr. Adeniji Salami made technology a priority in his dealings in tandem with Mr. Governor’s vision for the State. The Government of Lagos State appreciates you for your contribution to its cause”, he stated.

Representative of the Body of Permanent Secretaries and the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Mr. Biodun Bamgboye, described the outgoing Auditor-General as a complete gentleman, humble being and a great teacher.

His words: “He is steadfast and has an exceptional attitude towards work. He is one person who will always set a benchmark for achievement anywhere he had worked and shows dedication and excellence in whatever he does. He is likeable and easy to work with, always polite and calm. The entire body of Permanent Secretaries will miss him but in all, we wish him well”.

In recognition of his industrious and exemplary service to the State, Salami was presented with a Certificate of Service as well as a retirement award.

The event also had in attendance, the Chairman of Audit Service Commission, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adepeju Adegbuji-Onikoyi, who was represented by Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim; Permanent Secretaries and Retired Permanent secretaries among other dignitaries.

The retired Permanent Secretary/Auditor-General, Mr. Adeniji Salami joined the Lagos State Civil Service in 1987 and rose through the ranks to become the Lagos State Auditor-General in Y2021.