Adeleke’s Reflects Will Of Majority, Says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke was last week sworn in as Governor of Osun after defeating his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, in the governorship election.

Reacting, Obi stated that Adeleke’s victory reflected the will of the majority.

His statement read, “I congratulate the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the good people of Osun State, on his inauguration and formal commencement of the elected mandate of his people.

“Beyond our partisanship in politics, every successful manifestation of the democratic process, above all impediments, is a triumph of the true will of the majority, and a source of shared joy to all who desire the best, for our dear country.

“I salute the doggedness and resilience of Governor Adeleke, and wish him a fruitful and productive tenure, in the service of his people.”