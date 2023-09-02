Adeleke Warns IPMAN Against Hoarding Fuel

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State issued a stern caution to the Osun State Chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), urging them to refrain from stockpiling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

During a courtesy visit by IPMAN leadership, the Governor emphasized that his administration would not tolerate any actions by the association that could impose unnecessary hardships on the state’s residents in their quest to access this essential commodity.

Adeleke highlighted the crucial role IPMAN plays in the nation’s economy, underscoring that any disruptions in the availability of petrol would have significant repercussions on the overall economy.

Furthermore, he pledged to collaborate with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to facilitate the revival of the dormant Ibadan petroleum depot. The Governor assured the IPMAN representatives of his commitment to involving them in the development of policies and decision-making processes.

“I assure IPMAN that I will look into their long list of requests with a view to assisting them accordingly.

“I will dialogue with Governor Seyi Makinde in order to facilitate the process of resuscitating the moribund Ibadan depot,” he said.