Adeleke Warns Against Construction Without Building Plans

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has issued a stern warning to developers and residents against constructing houses without approved building plans.

In response to a recent building collapse in the Ayetoro area of Osogbo, the Governor emphasized the necessity of securing proper approvals to ensure construction standards are met and to prevent unnecessary deaths and injuries.

Adeleke highlighted the critical role of building plans in the construction process, stressing that they are not optional. He pointed out that approved plans help prevent the construction of substandard houses that pose significant safety risks to occupants and the surrounding environment.

“I am using this medium to direct the Ministry of Lands to step up enforcement of approved building plans by developers and residents. Our officials must go to the estates and development areas to ensure houses are constructed according to approved plans.

“We need to save lives by ensuring that houses are built according to standard. We must also be proactive by testing the strength of houses before human tragedy occurs. Substandard houses once identified should be pulled down before fatal collapse.

“We will sanction those who refuse to comply with the condition of approved building plans. I further direct relevant agencies to pull down substandard houses before they wreck havoc. We must not wait for lives to be lost before we act”, Governor Adeleke affirmed.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the government led by the Commissioner for Environment, Hon Mayowa Adejorin was at the scene of the building collapse at Ayetoto to assess the damage and launch a government reaction.

Accompanied by Hon Emiola Fakeye, the Governor’s Special Adviser on OSEMA, the team inspected the area and also discovered another building that is in bad state.

The team is working with other relevant ministries to prevent similar reoccurrence.

“We inspected the collapsed building and we discovered it has no building plans. We are reaching out to other related MDAs to give effect to the Governor’s directive”, Hon Adejorin stated.