Adeleke Unveils Harmonized Tax System to Boost Economic Ease for SMEs

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced a significant move towards economic enhancement and support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The state administration has successfully concluded the harmonization of multiple taxes and levies collected by various government entities across diverse business sectors, both formal and informal, into a single bill.

Governor Adeleke emphasized that this initiative aims to streamline the tax payment process, facilitating a more accessible and convenient system for individuals and businesses operating within the state. The Harmonized Bill consolidates all annual levies into a single payment, ensuring ease of compliance for business owners.

To further promote a business-friendly environment, the governor highlighted the introduction of an official online payment platform (http://pay.irs.os.gov.ng), Point of Sale (POS) machines in tax stations, acceptance at commercial banks nationwide, and accessibility through Money Transfer Services for those beyond the national borders.

Additionally, the state has implemented an Automation System to enhance service delivery for rent and lease payments on government properties, expediting the processing of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) within a 45-day timeframe. Other digital solutions include the Electronic Affidavit System, an Electronic State of Origin and Local Government Area of Origin portal, Mobile tax stations, and an Online Tax payment system.

This comprehensive approach signifies Osun State’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment and leveraging technological advancements to simplify administrative processes, ultimately promoting economic growth and development within the state.