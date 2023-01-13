Adeleke Thanks Buhari For Free And Fair Election In Osun

The governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said on Friday that he had benefited from the new electoral law that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved, noting that it had eliminated ballot stuffing and snatching.

In order to ensure that the governorship election in Osun State was free, fair, and credible without any outside interference or manipulations, the governor made this statement while paying the President a “thank you” visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Senator Adeleke, who was elected on the People’s Democratic Party platform, stated that he had grown to respect the President for offering a fair playing field.

He said: “I had waited patiently for this appointment, and was praying fervently for it to happen. It’s a dream come true for me to see you, and have a handshake.

“I am a beneficiary of the new Electoral Law you signed, as it paved the way for free and fair elections, ruling out ballot box snatching and stuffing.

“The security agencies followed your instruction to be fair and firm, and I am so proud of you. You are a true father, regardless of political party differences.”

Free and fair elections, according to the governor, will be one of President Buhari’s greatest legacies to the nation given how well-received they are both domestically and globally.

He listed the growth of agriculture, education, and investment as his top goals for the State.

Support for infrastructure development, a projected new economic city and free trade zone, tax credits, and other Federal facilities in Osun State were among the proposals made by Gov. Adeleke.